Delhi vs Railways tickets: How to buy tickets for Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Virat Kohli will make his much-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy in Delhi's upcoming match against Railways. The match will happen at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting on January 30 at 9.30 am IST.

Since Virat Kohli is a global superstar, there is a huge demand for tickets of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways. Generally, there is limited seating available for Ranji matches, but the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has reportedly arranged 10,000 seats for the Delhi vs Railways match.

Without further ado, here's a look at how fans can get tickets for Kohli's Ranji Trophy match.

What is the price of tickets for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

To ensure maximum fans can enjoy Virat's return to India's number one domestic first-class tournament, DDCA has kept free tickets for the match between Delhi and Railways. As per reports, the DDCA has made arrangements to host 10,000 fans for free at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for this fixture.

It is pertinent to note that the seating capacity of Arun Jaitley Stadium is 35,200. It seems like the DDCA will open only limited stands for free entry. Depending on the response from the fans, the other stands could be opened for the next few days.

It will be a four-day fixture from January 30 to February 2. Hence, if the match goes on for four days, there is a chance of the authorities increasing the seating capacity for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match.

The start time for the day's play is 9.30 am IST. Although Virat Kohli is a former Indian cricket team captain, he refused to take Delhi's captaincy and allowed Ayush Badoni to continue leading the team. The energy levels in the Delhi team's camp have increased significantly since Kohli joined the squad.

