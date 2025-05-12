“Deserves to leave on his terms, but on the field” - Former RCB captain unhappy with Virat Kohli’s retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, saying that he, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, deserved a better farewell from the longest format. The 54-year-old acknowledged that Kohli had quietly left Test cricket.

He added that it was an individual's decision to call it quits, but the player deserved a proper sendoff.

"It is a very quiet exit. Every player deserves to leave on his terms, but I think on the field. We spoke about this when R Ashwin retired as well, right in the middle of the series he announced his retirement and came back. Right now, Rohit Sharma a few days ago and then Virat Kohli. I think all three of them deserved a proper send off on the field," Kumble told ESPN Cricinfo on Monday, May 12.

Kumble admitted that he was surprised by Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket. He felt that the right-handed batter had a few more years in him to represent India in the longest format.

"I didn't see it coming. It has certainly caught me off guard. I thought he has a few more years left in him, especially at the Test level. He's playing only the ODI format now. I am sure he would have thought through this and ultimately it is the player's call," the former leg-spinner said.

Virat Kohli quits Test cricket ahead of new World Test Championship cycle

Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket comes just over a month before India begin their new World Test Championship cycle with a five-match Test series against England. Kohli's retirement from the longest format comes less than a week after Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Kohli ends his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 Test matches at an average of 46.85. His last Test match was against Australia in Sydney in January 2025.

