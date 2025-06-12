Discarded India star seeks blessings at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi after team’s exit from T20 Mumbai 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India cricketer Prithvi Shaw offered prayers at the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi following the North Mumbai Panthers' exit from the ongoing T20 Mumbai 2025. The 25-year-old shared photos from his visit on Instagram on Thursday, June 12.

He captioned the post:

“My off field rituals. Om Sai Ram.”

Prithvi Shaw was last seen in action leading the North Mumbai Panthers (NMP) in the T20 Mumbai 2025. The team endured a disappointing campaign, finishing fifth on the points table with just four points from five matches, thereby failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

The final of the season is scheduled to be played later tonight (June 12) between the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and the SoBo Mumbai Falcons.

Individually, Shaw had a below-par tournament, scoring 137 runs in five innings at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 163.10. He managed one half-century, with his best knock being a 75 off 34 balls against the Triumphs Knights MNE.

Prithvi Shaw’s last international appearance came in 2021

Prithvi Shaw made his India debut in a Test match against the West Indies in 2018, where he announced himself with a brilliant 134 off 154 balls. He was quickly hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, his form soon dipped, and he found himself embroiled in controversies, with his last international appearance coming in 2021.

The 25-year-old has featured in five Tests, scoring 339 runs at an average of 42.37, including two fifties and one century. Additionally, he has played in seven matches across the two white-ball formats, managing 189 runs.

In a major setback, the opening batter went unsold in the 2025 IPL mega auction and missed the entire season. Overall, Shaw has featured in 79 IPL matches, scoring 1,892 runs at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 147.46. His tally includes 14 half-centuries.

