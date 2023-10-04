"Don’t tag me in a post like this again" - Mitchell McClenaghan slams X user for calling Babar Azam a 'statpadder'

New Zealand pacer-turned-pundit Mitchell McClenaghan was seemingly furious after an X user tagged him in a post where the latter called Pakistan captain Babar Azam a "statpadder".

Statpad is slang often used for players who are more focused or racking up their stats instead of working for the team's benefit.

The X user called Babar a "statpadder" after he scored 90 (59) against Australia in a warm-up match ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Hyderabad. The anonymous user said he shouldn't be compared with senior India batter Virat Kohli.

Babar came to bat at No. 6 and retired himself after the quick knock. Australia, meanwhile, tried more bowlers than usual, including part-timers Steve Smith, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne.

"Don’t tag me in a post like this again," McClenaghan said. "They are warm-up games yes - people are bowling who often wouldn’t bowl much (no one wants an injury). But - Babar Azam is a quality quality player. Regardless of your loyalties to one player you need to put some respect on his name!"

Warner conceded 41 runs in his two overs while Smith and Labuschagne went for around 10 runs per over. But Pakistan only reached 337 while chasing 352 for victory.

"A very good tournament side" - Nasser Hussain on Babar Azam's Pakistan

Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently analyzed Pakistan's prospects in the World Cup along with their "watchability".

"I think they (Pakistan) are very good tournament side. They have got Netherlands first up, they could lose that. That is Pakistan for you. But then they'll go on a run," he said on a YouTube channel according to Cricket Pakistan.

"You look at the last World T20. They were out of it, and, then, suddenly, they are in the final. They are mercurial because that is the brand and style of cricket they play. They are incredibly watchable side,” Hussain added.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.