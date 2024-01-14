"Drop this liability" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma departs for golden duck in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma yet again failed to deliver with the bat, this time in the second T20I against Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Ground in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

The right-handed batter departed for a golden duck, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the opening over of India's run chase. With that, Rohit also failed to make an impact with the bat in his 150th T20I.

For the unversed, left-arm pacer Farooqi bowled an angled-in delivery towards Rohit, who tried to smack it away towards the square leg but failed to middle it. The ball took a faint inside edge and crashed onto the top of the off-stumps.

Rohit had also registered a duck on his T20I comeback in the opening game of the series against Afghanistan. The 36-year-old now has the most ducks (12) in T20Is amongst full-member sides.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Rohit Sharma for another failure with the bat against Afghanistan in T20Is. One user wrote:

"Drop this liability Rohit Sharma."

Here are some more reactions:

Afghanistan set 173-run target for Rohit Sharma and Co. in 2nd T20I

A clinical batting performance from Gulbadin Naib helped Afghanistan reach 172 in their allotted 20 overs. Naib scored 57 runs off 35 balls, hitting four sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat and Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 20s.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India, finishing with excellent figures of 3/32, while Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel bagged two wickets apiece. All-rounder Shivam Dube also took a solitary wicket.

In response, the Men in Blue were 116/2 after 10 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 28) and Shivam Dube (34 off 15) at the crease.

India are currently leading the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan 1-0. They beat the visitors by six wickets in the opening game, courtesy of an all-round performance from Shivam Dube (60* off 40 and 1/9).

Follow the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I live score and updates here.

