Duleep Trophy 2022 Quarter-finals: Yash Dhull shines with 193 for North Zone against East Zone on Day 3

North Zone opener Yash Dhull smashed a brilliant 193 off 243 balls against East Zone on Day 3 of the 2nd quarter-final of Duleep Trophy 2022 in Puducherry on Saturday (September 10).

Replying to East Zone’s first innings total of 397, North Zone resumed their innings on 65 for no loss. Dhull, making his Duleep Trophy debut, extended his innings from his overnight score of 35 and almost smashed a double hundred.

The 19-year-old added 128 for the opening wicket with Manan Vohra. The partnership was broken when Vohra (44) was stumped off Shahbaz Nadeem’s bowling. There was not much respite for East Zone bowlers, though, as Dhull found another stable partner in Dhruv Shorey.

Dhull and Shorey (81 off 163) featured in an impressive second-wicket alliance of 192. The massive stand ended when Dhull fell seven short of 200, bowled by Manisankar Murasingh. Dhull's excellent knock included as many as 28 fours and two sixes.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 19-year-old Yash Dhull in 2022:



- Won U-19 World Cup as captain.

- Twin hundreds on Ranji debut.

- Double Hundred on Ranji Trophy.

- Hundred on Duleep Trophy debut. 19-year-old Yash Dhull in 2022:- Won U-19 World Cup as captain.- Twin hundreds on Ranji debut.- Double Hundred on Ranji Trophy.- Hundred on Duleep Trophy debut. https://t.co/3VJ3DOYIgD

Shorey was looking good for three figures, but was bowled by Akash Deep. He struck nine fours in his defiant knock. Himanshu Rana (62* off 82) and North Zone skipper Mandeep Singh (34* off 107) continued the good work for their team. They added an unbroken 85 by stumps on Day 3 as North Zone reached 433 for 3, taking a 36-run lead over East Zone.

Gaja, Unadkat continue West Zone’s domination in 1st Quarter-final of Duleep Trophy 2022

West Zone continued to have the upper hand in the 1st quarter-final of Duleep Trophy 2022 against North East Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After declaring their first innings on their overnight score of 590 for 2, they bundled out the opposition for 235 in 81.5 overs on Day 3.

Chintan Gaja (4/38) and Jaydev Unadkat (3/35) were the star performers for West Zone with the ball. Atit Sheth also chipped in with a couple of wickets as North East Zone kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

At one stage, they were 84 for 6. However, a fighting 81 off 95 from Ankur Malik ensured they added some respectability to their total. Ashish Thapa chipped in with 43, while skipper Hokaito Zhimomi contributed 32.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic #DuleepTrophy #QF1 Stumps Day 3: West Zone - 12/1 in 8.6 overs (Hardik Jitendra Tamore 0 off 6, R A Tripathi 5 off 24) #WZvNEZ Stumps Day 3: West Zone - 12/1 in 8.6 overs (Hardik Jitendra Tamore 0 off 6, R A Tripathi 5 off 24) #WZvNEZ #DuleepTrophy #QF1

West Zone lost Het Patel (7) early in their second innings. They went to stumps on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 quarter-final at 12 for 1, with a significant lead of 367.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert