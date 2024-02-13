East Asia Cup 2024: Where to watch live streaming in India

The East Asia Cup 2024 will be held in Hong Kong from February 14 to February 17. This year’s competition will be the third edition of the T20 tournament. Apart from hosts Hong Kong, China and Japan are the other two sides that will be taking part in the competition.

This year’s event will be the first edition in which all the matches will have T20I status. The previous edition was held in 2018 and was won by Japan. South Korea also featured in the 2018 edition, but will not be part of the East Asia Cup 2024.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format. Each team will play the other two sides twice in the league round. Following the conclusion of six league matches, the top two sides will qualify for the final.

The East Asia Cup 2024 will begin with a match between Hong Kong and China. There will also be an exhibition match after the final.

East Asia Cup 2024: Live streaming in India

In India live streaming of the East Asia Cup 2024 will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Match Pass (valid for one game) is available for ₹15, while Tour Pass (for the entire tournament) can be purchased for ₹59.

East Asia Cup 2024: Full schedule with timings in IST

Match 1: February 14, Hong Kong vs China, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok (6:30 AM IST)

Match 2: February 14, Hong Kong vs Japan, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok (11:30 AM IST)

Match 3: February 15, China vs Japan, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok (6:30 AM IST)

Match 4: February 15, Hong Kong vs Japan, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok (11:30 AM IST)

Match 5: February 16, Hong Kong vs China, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok (6:30 AM IST)

Match 6: February 16, China vs Japan, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok (11:30 AM IST)

Final: February 17 (No. 1 vs No. 2) Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok (11:30 AM IST)

Japan hammered Hong Kong by 86 runs in East Asia Cup 2018 final

Japan won the toss and elected to bat first in the East Asia Cup 2018 final against Hong Kong played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. They were all out for 160 in 19.4 overs as Tomoki Ota top-scored with 42 off 34, while opener Makoto Taniyama contributed 34 off 25.

For Hong Kong, Henry Siu starred with 4/29 from four overs, while Li Kai Ming and Ka-U Lynn picked up two wickets each. Their batters, however, stumbled in the chase as the team was all out for a paltry 74 in 18.1 overs. Jason Lui (19) and Ken Tsang (16) were the only two batters to reach double figures, while extras contributed 10.

For Japan, Tsuyoshi Takada was outstanding with the ball, registering figures of 4/13 from four overs. Makoto Taniyama was also highly impressive, claiming 3/11 from four overs.

