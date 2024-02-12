East Asia Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The East Asia Cup is a quadrangular cricket tournament that is played between Hong Kong, China, Japan, and South Korea.

The East Asia Cup 2024 will be the third edition of the tournament and will be hosted by Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. This year only three teams - Hong Kong, China, and Japan - will feature in the tournament.

Each team will play in a double round-robin format and the top two sides will qualify for the final on Saturday, February 17. An exhibition match will also take place after the final game is over.

This will be the first edition of the tournament, where all the matches will have a T20I status. Hong Kong faced Japan in a T20I match during the Asian Games 2023. Hong Kong won the match by five wickets after chasing down the target of 128 runs in 18.5 overs. The tournament will be the first time Hong Kong and Japan will face China in a T20I match.

Japan are the defending champions and faced Hong Kong in the final of the 2018 edition of the tournament. They won the match by 86 runs after posting a total of 160 runs on the board.

East Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, February 14

Match 1: Hong Kong vs China - 6:30 AM

Match 2: Hong Kong vs Japan - 11:30 AM

Thursday, February 15

Match 3: China vs Japan - 6:30 AM

Match 4: Hong Kong vs Japan - 11:30 AM

Friday, February 16

Match 5: Hong Kong vs China - 6:30 AM

Match 6: China vs Japan - 11:30 AM

Saturday, February 17

Final: TBC vs TBC - 6:30 AM

Exhibition Match: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 AM

East Asia Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

East Asia Cup 2024: Full Squads

China

NA

Hong Kong

Anas Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Jamie Atkinson (wk), Jason Lui (wk), Zeeshan Ali (Wk), Ateeq Iqbal, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana.

Japan

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Koji Abe, Ryan Drake, Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Mian Siddique, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Marcus Thurgate, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App