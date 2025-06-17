Faf du Plessis nicks the ball and falls flat at the crease in TSK vs SOR MLC 2025 match [Watch]

Texas Super Kings (TSK) skipper Faf du Plessis fell flat at the crease after edging a sharp delivery in the seventh Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match against the Seattle Orcas (SOR). The game was played on Monday, June 16, at the Oakland Coliseum in California, USA.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, du Plessis and his opening partner Devon Conway gave TSK a slow start, adding 21 runs in the first four overs. On the fourth ball of the fifth over, Obed McCoy broke the stand.

The left-arm seamer bowled a short-of-a-length delivery that rose sharply off the deck, surprising the Texas captain. Du Plessis let out a loud grunt as the ball brushed his glove and he lost his balance, falling flat on the pitch. Heinrich Klaasen completed a simple catch behind the stumps, as the 40-year-old South African was dismissed for seven runs off 12 deliveries.

Ad

Trending

Watch the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Conway didn’t succeed either, falling for 13 off 17 balls. Saiteja Mukkamalla (30), Daryl Mitchell (25), and Marcus Stoinis (28) made useful contributions in the middle order.

In the closing stages, Milind Kumar scored an unbeaten 18 off 13 balls, while Shubham Ranjane added a quick 15* off eight deliveries, taking the Super Kings to 153/6 in 20 overs.

TSK bowlers help them register a 93-run win against SOR in MLC 2025

Chasing 154, the Seattle Orcas struggled right from the start, as openers David Warner (9) and Kyle Mayers (0) departed cheaply. The middle order crumbled as well, with Steven Taylor (4), Heinrich Klaasen (0), and Sikandar Raza (4) offering little resistance, leaving the Orcas reeling at 21/5.

Aaron James top-scored with 17, but it wasn’t enough to spark a recovery, as the Orcas were bundled out for just 60 in 13.5 overs, falling short by 93 runs. Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger, and Noor Ahmad starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each for the Texas Super Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️