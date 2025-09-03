  • home icon
  • "Fan war? PR lobby?" - Irfan Pathan breaks silence after old video of hookah comment on MS Dhoni goes viral

By James Kuanal
Published Sep 03, 2025 19:08 IST
Australia v India - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Super Eights Group 2 - Source: Getty
Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni together won 2007 T20 World Cup with Team India. [Getty Images]

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has reacted after an old video of him making comments about former skipper MS Dhoni, involving hookah, went viral on the internet. The cricketer-turned-analyst questioned the intent behind uploading the video after a decade, claiming that the original clip had been twisted. The 40-year-old believes that either a fan war or a public relations (PR) lobby is the main culprit.

On Wednesday (September 3), Pathan wrote on X:

“Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?”
The remarks came a day after Pathan took a subtle dig at Dhoni in a viral video (old) on his ouster from Team India playing XI during the 2008 Australia series. The all-rounder said in the clip (via The Times of India):

“I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes, if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that is what I used to focus on.”
“During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai. Sometimes statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. Mahi bhai said, ‘No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.’ When you get a reply like this, you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also, if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect,” he added.
Here's the viral clip:

“Dhoni was the captain at that time” – Irfan Pathan getting dropped in ODIs during the 2009 tour of New Zealand

Irfan Pathan recently said that he was dropped from playing XI during the 2009 tour of New Zealand under MS Dhoni's captaincy. He told Lallantop (via NDTV):

“In New Zealand, I was benched for the first match, the second match, and the third match as well. The fourth match was a draw because of rain. I wasn't in the final match either. Then I asked Gary sir, why I had been dropped? If there was something I needed to improve, he could tell me, but I wanted to know the reason I was left out.”
“Kirsten gave me two reasons. He said, 'There are things that are not in my hand.' Those were Gary's exact words. I asked whose hands it was in, but he didn't tell me. I already knew whose hands it was in. The playing XI is decided by the captain's choice. The decision rests with the captain, coach, and management. Dhoni was the captain at that time. I won't get into whether that decision was right or wrong, because every captain has the right to run the team in his own way,” he added.
Pathan justified his statement, saying he played a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka ahead of the New Zealand tour. He said in the same conversation:

“It was back in 2009, when we were in New Zealand. Before that, my brother (Yusuf Pathan) and I had won matches in Sri Lanka. The situation in which we had pulled a win - if it had been anyone else in our place, they wouldn't have been dropped for a year. In that match against Sri Lanka, we needed 60 runs from just 27-28 balls, and we won it from there.”
Irfan Pathan has represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is from 2003 to 2012, bagging 301 wickets across formats. With the bat, he amassed 2821 runs, including a century and 11 fifties. The left-arm seamer won the 2007 T20 World Cup with the Men in Blue under Dhoni's leadership.

Apart from international cricket, Pathan also played with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2015.

