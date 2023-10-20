“For people who have nothing to do, who live off this cr*p” - Wasim Akram’s blunt take on “wide” controversy in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match 

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram reckons the controversy over a ball down leg side not being declared a wide during the India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match is a needless one. According to Akram, it was a genuine mistake by the umpire, but people who have nothing to do live off such 'cr*p'.

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 256/8, a target India chased down in 41.3 overs.

A controversy erupted in the last over of the match as Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed bowled a delivery down leg, but umpire Richard Kettleborough did not signal a wide. Significantly, Virat Kohli was on the verge of his hundred and got there with a six off the bowler, which also brought up the winning runs for India.

During a discussion on A Sports, Akram admitted that the ball in question was indeed a wide delivery. He, however, played down the controversy that has emerged around it and said:

“Looks like one of those genuine mistakes [by the umpire]. It was a wide ball for sure. [On the controversy] This is for people who have nothing to do, who live off this cr*p and then they can go nuts with it.”

Kohli smashed six fours and four sixes in his 103 off 97 balls and featured in an unbroken 83-run stand for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (34* off 34).

“This guy is from a different planet” - Akram hails Kohli

Reflecting on Kohli’s batting effort, Akram praised the Indian cricketer over his fitness skills, pointing out that he had fielded for 50 overs in the heat before coming out and scoring a hundred.

“He fielded for 50 overs and after reaching 90 also he was striking the big hits. That shows extreme fitness. This guy is from a different planet,” the former Pakistan captain commented.

The 57-year-old also rubbished the theory of Kohli putting self before team. He opined India were comfortably winning the game and there was nothing wrong in the batter ensuring he got a hundred.

“Some people are talking about the run rate. They were winning by 15-20 overs. If a century is there for the taking, why not? They were toying with the bowlers and enjoying their batting," Akram added.

“When Kohli came out to bat after that start, it was only a matter of time. 48 ODI centuries now, one away from the great man’s record - Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, India’s next World Cup clash will be against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.