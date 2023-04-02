Former India all-rounder Salim Durani passes away at 88

Flamboyant former India all-rounder Salim Durani has passed away at the age of 88. Born in Kabul in 1934, Durani was renowned for his suave avatar and had a penchant for hitting big sixes 'on public demand'. He represented India in 29 Tests, scoring 1202 runs, and claimed 75 wickets with his left-arm spin.

According to a report in PTI, the former player was living with his brother Jahangir Durani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The report added that he had undergone proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.

Durani played a key role in India’s historic win over the West Indies in Port of Spain in 1971. He dismissed Clive Lloyd (15) and Garry Sobers (0) in the second innings and registered impressive figures of 2-21 in 17 overs, eight of them being maidens.

The left-arm spinner was the highest wicket-taker in the 1961-62 Test series against England at home. He claimed 23 scalps in nine innings at an average of 27.04. Durrani picked up eight wickets in the Kolkata Test and ten in Chennai.

The aggressive left-handed batter’s only Test century came against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1962 when he scored 104. Durani’s last Test came in February 1973 against England at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He scored 73 and 37 but did not pick any wickets.

Tributes flow in for Salim Durani

Following his death, the cricketing fraternity and fans paid their tribute on social media. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri wrote:

“Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति 🙏.”

Current NCA chief VVS Laxman tweeted:

“India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones.”

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani.



Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones. India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani.Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones. https://t.co/DwdKamlxjy

Congress leader and cricket aficionado Shashi Tharoor also paid his respects and wrote:

“Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he'd have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: "No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects:

"Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

In an impressive first-class career, Durani played 170 games, scoring 8545 runs at an average of 33.37, with 14 hundreds and 45 fifties. With his left-arm spin, the former player claimed 484 scalps at an average of 26.09.

Poll : 0 votes