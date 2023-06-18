Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja set to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is one of the participants in the second season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The show will be streamed on Jio Cinema.

The first episode of the much-awaited show aired on Saturday, June 17. Jadeja isn't new to the entertainment industry, considering that he has also tried his hand at acting in the past.

The cricketer-turned-commentator starred in the Bollywood movie Khel, which was released in 2003. He also appeared in another movie called Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat in 2009.

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja has also participated in an Indian reality television show in the past. The 52-year-old was a contestant in the first season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, a dance-based show.

"Really excited to be a part of India’s biggest reality show" - Ajay Jadeja on participating in Big Boss OTT season 2

Ajay Jadeja expressed his excitement over his participation in the second season of Big Boss OTT. While the first season of the show was hosted by Karan Johar, popular actor Salman Khan has been confirmed as the host for the latest season.

Jadeja mentioned that he is looking forward to featuring in the show, as it will showcase his real side in front of the audience. In an official statement, he said:

"I’m really excited to be a part of India’s biggest reality show and interact with a whole new generation. It’s a new experience for me, unlike cricket where it’s all about the game. In Bigg Boss OTT, the entire nation gets to know the real you and every thought is questioned for which I’m genuinely excited about."

Ajay Jadeja made his Team India debut in February 1992 in an ODI encounter against Sri Lanka. The dynamic batter finished his career with 5359 runs from 196 ODIs at an average of 37.5.

He also played 15 Test matches in his career, mustering 576 runs at an average of 26.2.

Poll : 0 votes