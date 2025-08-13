Former India cricketer demands ODI series involving Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni through hilarious Bollywood reel [Watch]

Former India opener Aakash Chopra shared a hilarious Instagram reel on Wednesday, August 13, playfully demanding a seven-match ODI series featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and even retired India legend MS Dhoni. The reel cleverly mashed up Chopra’s own clips with scenes of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt from her hit 2019 film ‘Gully Boy,’ using her famous dialogues for comic effect. It began with Alia asking:“Kya bola tu kya nahi hota tere se?” [What did you say? What is it that you can’t do?]Aakash responded:“Mere se commentary nhi ho rahi aaj kal.” [I’m not able to do commentary these days].Alia followed with:“Tu bol na kya chahiye tere ko?” [Just tell me, what do you want?]To which Aakash quipped:“Ab isme tu kya karlegi ghar pe, tu bore he horahi hogi bhai.” [Now what will you do at home? You must be getting bored].Another clip showed Alia saying:“Tu mera chord, tu apna bol. Bol na.” [Forget about me, you talk about yourself. Go on, say it].Aakash then delivered his punchline:“Ek kaam karo, 7 match ki ODI series karado, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma aur ho sake na toh MS Dhoni ko bhi khilado, hoga kya tere se? Bol na.” [Do one thing, arrange a 7-match ODI series, make Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play, and if possible, even MS Dhoni. Can you do it? Tell me].The reel wrapped up with Alia Bhatt abruptly hanging up the phone.Check out the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, now features only in the IPL. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stepped away from Tests and T20Is, representing India solely in ODIs.“They have said goodbye to the wrong format” - Aakash Chopra’s massive statement on Virat Kohli and Rohit SharmaFormer India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have bid farewell to the wrong format. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra remarked:&quot;The truth is that they have said goodbye to the wrong format. They had left T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup, but the story might have been different had they continued to play Tests and said goodbye to ODIs. India played only six ODIs in 12 months before the Champions Trophy.”&quot;There is a possibility that you might play only six Tests in a year, but even if it's only six Tests, it's 30 days of cricket. If only six ODIs are played, it's just six days of cricket over a period of time. It will be more than 100 days from your last IPL match to the next ODI you will play. You are not playing at all. You are not practicing at all,” he added.Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last appeared in international cricket earlier this year during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India clinched the title by defeating New Zealand in the final.