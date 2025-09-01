Former Indian cricketer seen bonding with son in heartwarming video on sidelines of DPL 2025 final [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 01, 2025 00:18 IST
DPL 2025 final. (Credits: DPL X)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag bonded with his son Aaryavir on the sidelines of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 final on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a heartwarming video shared by DPL's official social media handle, Sehwag was seen smiling while speaking to his son standing beyond the boundary line.

Aaryavir has delivered some promising performances in junior-level cricket. He made his debut in the tournament for the Central Delhi Kings against the East Delhi Riders in the 2025 edition. Like his father, Aaryavir also played an aggressive brand of cricket. He hit four boundaries in his 16-ball 22 as the Kings won by a commanding margin of 62 runs.

Sehwag, who is the brand ambassador of DPL, made an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Watch the video below:

Despite his promising debut, Aaryavir was dropped for the final against the West Delhi Lions.

West Delhi Lions storm to six-wicket victory to seal DPL 2025 title

Nitish Rana. (Image Credits: DPL X)

Meanwhile, the Lions, led by Nitish Rana, proved to be too strong for the Kings on Sunday as they stormed to a six-wicket victory. Half-centuries from Yugal Saini (65) and Pranshu Vijayran (50*) propelled the Kings to a score of 173/7 in their stipulated overs. Manan Bharadwaj and Shivank Vashisht claimed two wickets each, doing a commendable job for the Lions.

In response, Rana slammed an unbeaten 79 off 49 deliveries, laced with four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Hrithik Shokeen remained not out on 42 in 27 balls to help the Kings with two overs and six wickets to spare.

Rana, the left-hander, has particularly been in excellent nick in the final few games. He scored 134 off 55 balls against the South Delhi Superstarz in the Eliminator, followed by 45* against East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 2. The 31-year-old will hope for his efforts to be translated into a recall for the Indian side.

