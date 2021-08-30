Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram too had expressed interest in PCB chairman role: Reports

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram had reportedly shown interest in the role of chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board before Prime Minister Imran Khan picked Rameez Raja, another former player for the job.

According to a PCB insider who was aware of the developments leading up to Raja's nomination for the post, Akram had also expressed interest in the position.

“It is true Wasim Akram was also considered for the chairman’s post and had also indicated his interest but, apparently, the prime minister was advised that Rameez would be a better choice as he had no past baggage to carry with him," the source said

Akram currently serves as director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings franchise in the Pakistan Super League and is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.

According to the source, Wasim Akram’s name was put forward as a top candidate to replace Ehsan Mani at one point and he also showed interest in the same, but his name making headlines in a match-fixing scandal in the past became a hurdle for him.

Wasim Akram and the match-fixing allegations

Wasim Akram was embroiled in match-fixing allegations with other Pakistani players in the 90s and was also penalized for not cooperating with a judicial inquiry commission on the fixing allegations in 2000.

Despite several match-fixing inquiries, including the Justice Malik Qayyum commission between 1995 and 2000 saw that the former skipper was never found guilty of any wrongdoing, the allegations affected him on a personal level, a PTI report said.

Akram has always claimed innocence and maintained that he has not accepted any offers to work in the PCB because of his other commitments.

“But this time Wasim had shown interest but eventually the premier settled upon Rameez, who has never come under the shadow of match-fixing allegations as a player or captain," the source said.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar