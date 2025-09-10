Former RCB star picks India playing 11 for IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match; includes both Hardik Pandya & Shivam Dube

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel recently shared his preferred India playing XI for the side's 2025 Asia Cup opening clash. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.

Parthiv opined that India could likely go with three all-rounders. He included pace-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube alongside left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

The notable absentees from Parthiv's playing XI were swashbuckling batter Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that he would have vice-captain Shubman Gill open the batting with Abhishek Sharma.

He suggested that Tilak Varma and Suryakumar would be the No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. The 40-year-old picked Jitesh Sharma for the wicketkeeper's slot, while his list of frontline bowlers featured pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

Parthiv spoke about his preferred playing XI in his latest YouTube video (at 10:35). Here's his complete lineup:

Parthiv's IND XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

"He will have to sit out" - Parthiv Patel opens up on India's Sanju Samson-Shubman Gill conundrum for 2025 Asia Cup

There has been uncertainty around Sanju Samson's place in India's playing XI with Shubman Gill returning to the T20I team. Parthiv Patel believes that Samson will have to miss out, despite an impressive recent record as an opener.

Speaking in the same video, Parthiv remarked (at 10:23):

"He will have to sit out. Considering the combination and Shubman Gill's return, Sanju Samson will have to sit out. (11:47) The past year has been outstanding for Sanju Samson, but there's no place for him in this combination."

The former cricketer also reckoned that Gill is likely to become India's all-format captain in the near future. He added (at 7:48):

"It definitely seems that the team management thinks that Shubman Gill will be India's all-format captain soon. He did captaincy in Tests and is now the vice-captain here. He has been the vice-captain in ODIs for a year now. So, Shubman Gill is definitely being seen in that role."

It is worth mentioning that Gill last played a T20I in July 2024, where he played a 39-run knock off 37 balls against Sri Lanka.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

