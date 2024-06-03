"From 1500 hrs Consider me as retired" - Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket, shares MS Dhoni-like post

Kedar Jadhav has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket effective immediately. The India cricketer took to his social media handle to share a picture of him donning the team’s national kit and captioned the post similar to former India skipper MS Dhoni.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a picture of himself with the Bollywood classic "Zindagi ke Safar Mein" as the background music. Captioning the image, he wrote:

"Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket."

Notably, Jadhav's caption was very similar to that of former India cricketer MS Dhoni, who played his last game at the 2019 ODI World Cup and announced his retirement on August 15, 2020. Taking to his Instagram, Dhoni wrote:

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

A look at Kedar Jadhav's cricketing career

Kedar Jadhav's last international game dates back to 2020. The last time he represented India was in 2020 when he took part in the ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on February 8. Since then, he has been out of India's scheme of things but actively participated in First Class and List-A games.

When not playing, he also regularly donned the commentator's hat during several international games as well as matches during the Indian Premier League. As for the T20I format, Jadhav's last appearance for India came on October 10, 2017, when he played against Australia in Guwahati.

The highlight of Jadhav's international career was the years 2015 and 2017 when he struck his only two centuries in the ODI format. Batting against Zimbabwe in an ODI game in Harare in July 2015, Jadhav notched up an unbeaten 105 in 87 deliveries before scoring his second ton in January 2017, against England. He scored 120(76), his highest individual score, as India bagged a three-wicket win chasing down 351 runs.

Notably, Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni represented India at the 2019 ODI World Cup and the former has also represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL, having played under the latter's leadership.

