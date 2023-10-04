"It's a flex that you play for my country" - Birthday wishes pour in on X as Rishabh Pant turns 26

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has emerged as a superstar on the global stage at a pretty early stage in his career. Ever since he set the U19 World Cup alight in 2016, the dashing southpaw was touted for special things and he hasn't disappointed one bit.

The hero of India's famous series win at The Gabba in Brisbane in 2021, he has established himself as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in Tests while also being a regular in the shorter formats.

Pant has been out of the game for a good while now having met with a nasty car accident towards the end of 2022. It has since forced him out of action and hasn't played a single competitive game throughout 2023, having missed all of India's matches across formats as well as the IPL, where he was set to captain the Delhi Capitals.

But he has been on the path to recovery and has been undergoing regular rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Wednesday, October 4, marks Pant's 26th birthday, and wishes poured in for the Delhi lad from all quarters including fans and former cricketers, who also hoped for him to make a quick return to the cricket pitch.

Here's a look at some of the wishes that came Pant's way on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rishabh Pant recovering at the NCA in Bengaluru

Pant celebrated his 26th birthday at the NCA in Bengaluru, where he has been monitored constantly by physios as he continues his path to a full-fledged recovery. His India and IPL teammates Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw, who are also recovering from injury, were spotted as part of the celebration.

The left-handed batter had to undergo knee surgery on the back of the car accident he suffered but has made significant progress with time. A video of him playing a practice game in Bengaluru in August went viral as he unleashed some impressive shots along the way.

Expand Tweet

Pant will not be taking part in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning tomorrow (October 5). Reports have been doing the rounds, however, that he could possibly return during India's home Test series against England commencing on January 25, 2024.

There's no doubt that the wicketkeeper-batter's return will add further wings to a strong Indian outfit across formats.

What is your favorite Rishabh Pant moment from his international career so far? Have your say in the comments section below!