Full list of Kashi Rudras players for UP T20 League 2024 ft. Karan Sharma & Shivam Mavi

The second edition of the UP T20 League (Uttar Pradesh T20 League) will run from August 25 to September 14, 2024. The league will feature six teams: Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, Gorakhpur Lions, Noida Kings, Lucknow Falcons, and Kanpur Superstars.

Kashi Rudras had a well-balanced run in the inaugural UPT20 season in 2023. They secured five wins and faced five losses, ending up fourth on the points table. The Rudras overcame Noida Super Kings in the semi-finals, earning a spot in the final, where they defeated Meerut Mavericks by seven wickets to become the first-ever champions.

Karan Sharma, who has been a part of the Lucknow Super Giants 2024 squad, led the side with the likes of Shivam Mavi, Prince Yadav, Shiva Singh, and Atal Behari Rai. Karan finished as the Orange Cap holder with 626 runs, averaging 53.91 while Atal was the most wicket-taker with 25 scalps in 12 innings.

Karan will lead the Rudras in the upcoming edition with the likes of retained players including Shivam Mavi, Prince Yadav, Shivam Bansal, Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Arnanav Baliyan, and Ajai Singh. The newly recruited domestic and local talented players include Harsh Payal, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, and Mohammad Shavaz.

Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar and Karan Chaudhary from Gorakhpur Lions, Manish Singh Solanki and Almas Shaukat from Noida Super Kings, and Kanpur Superstars’ Jasmer Dhankar are some of the new signings for the Rudras.

With a bunch of some of the new recruits and quality retentions like Mavi, Bansal, and Rai, the Kashi Rudras are looking formidable for the upcoming edition of the UP T20 League.

On Sunday, August 25, 2024, the Kashi Rudras will lock horns with Meerut Mavericks in the inaugural game of the UP T20 League 2024.

Kashi Rudras squad for UP T20 League 2024

Here is the Kashi Rudras' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of UP T20 League 2024:

Karan Sharma (c), Shivam Mavi, Prince Yadav, Shivam Bansal, Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Arnanav Baliyan, Ajai Singh, Yashovardhan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Harsh Payal, Ghanshyam Upadhiya, Manish Singh Solanki, Karan Chaudhary, Mohammad Shavaz, Almas Shaukat, Vansh, Jasmer Dhankar

