Full list of Quetta Gladiators players for PSL 2024 ft. Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators have massively underperformed in the last few seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They will be keen to improve their performance and lift the trophy under the leadership of newly appointed captain Rilee Rossouw. The ninth season of Pakistan’s Premier T20 League is set to get underway on February 17.

The Gladiators are one of the six teams to participate in the PSL since its inception in 2016. The teams face each other twice making it a total of 10 league stage matches and the top four of them in the points table qualify for the playoffs.

The franchise has appointed a new head coach Shane Watson and has altered their backroom staff as well after consistently poor shows in the last few seasons. Owing to it, Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from captaincy and Rossouw was handed over leadership duties. Saud Shakeel has been appointed vice-captain of the side.

Jason Roy and Sherfane Rutherford will join Rossouw as other overseas batters in their squad. While the batting is largely dependent on foreigners, the bowling attack is brimming with talent for the Gladiators this time around. Mohammad Amir will lead the pace attack and will have the likes of Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Hasnain to support him. Akeal Hosein, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Abrar Ahmed will look after the spin bowling attack for the Quetta side this season.

Quetta Gladiators will start their campaign this season on Sunday, February 18, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators complete squad for Pakistan Super League 2024

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz, and Khawaja Nafay.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, and Usman Qadir.

All-Rounders: Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Bismillah Khan.

