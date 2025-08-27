"Ganpati Bappa Morya" - Suryakumar Yadav leads wishes as Team India stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of 2025 Asia Cup  

Several Indian cricketers, including T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (Wednesday, August 27). Suryakumar posted a couple of pictures on Instagram as he welcomed Lord Ganesha to his Mumbai residence.In one of the pictures, Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty, can be seen praying in front of the Ganpati idol. The swashbuckling batter captioned the post:&quot;Ganpati Bappa Morya 🩷.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndia's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posted an Instagram story, wishing fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The 27-year-old wrote:&quot;Ganpati Bappa Morya. Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.&quot;Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story.Here's how some of India's other current and former cricketers wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScreenshot of Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram story.Screenshot of Varun Chakaravarthy's Instagram story.Notably, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat was from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM on Wednesday. The 10-day festival will conclude with the Visarjan on September 6.Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in 2025 Asia CupTeam India's next big assignment will be the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The continental tournament is set to be played in the T20 format this time. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue for the event.Suryakumar will have a new deputy, with the national selectors appointing top order batter Shubman Gill as India's new T20I vice-captain. The competition kicks off on September 9.The 2025 Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Suryakumar Yadav and Co. open their campaign with a clash against the UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on September 10.Eight Asian teams will compete for the trophy in the 17th edition of the tournament. Notably, India are the defending champions. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the side beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the 2023 Asia Cup final.Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lankan batting lineup in the summit clash, registering stunning figures of 7-1-21-6. Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry score of 50. India chased down the modest total in just 6.1 overs to clinch the silverware.