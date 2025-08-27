  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • "Ganpati Bappa Morya" - Suryakumar Yadav leads wishes as Team India stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of 2025 Asia Cup  

"Ganpati Bappa Morya" - Suryakumar Yadav leads wishes as Team India stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of 2025 Asia Cup  

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 27, 2025 17:51 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty sought blessings of Ganpati Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi. (Pic: Instagram/surya_14kumar).
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty sought blessings of Ganpati Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi. (Pic: Instagram/surya_14kumar).

Several Indian cricketers, including T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (Wednesday, August 27). Suryakumar posted a couple of pictures on Instagram as he welcomed Lord Ganesha to his Mumbai residence.

Ad

In one of the pictures, Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty, can be seen praying in front of the Ganpati idol. The swashbuckling batter captioned the post:

"Ganpati Bappa Morya 🩷."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posted an Instagram story, wishing fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The 27-year-old wrote:

"Ganpati Bappa Morya. Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi."
Screenshot of Rishabh Pant&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story.

Here's how some of India's other current and former cricketers wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Screenshot of Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram story.
Screenshot of Varun Chakaravarthy&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Varun Chakaravarthy's Instagram story.

Notably, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat was from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM on Wednesday. The 10-day festival will conclude with the Visarjan on September 6.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in 2025 Asia Cup

Team India's next big assignment will be the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The continental tournament is set to be played in the T20 format this time. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue for the event.

Suryakumar will have a new deputy, with the national selectors appointing top order batter Shubman Gill as India's new T20I vice-captain. The competition kicks off on September 9.

Ad

The 2025 Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Suryakumar Yadav and Co. open their campaign with a clash against the UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on September 10.

Eight Asian teams will compete for the trophy in the 17th edition of the tournament. Notably, India are the defending champions. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the side beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the 2023 Asia Cup final.

Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lankan batting lineup in the summit clash, registering stunning figures of 7-1-21-6. Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry score of 50. India chased down the modest total in just 6.1 overs to clinch the silverware.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...