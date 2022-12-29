Gautam Gambhir doesn't see Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli making it to the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian batsman and two-time IPL-winning skipper Gautam Gambhir reckons that there is nothing wrong if the Indian team management decides to move on from the senior group of players in the T20 format.

However, he feels that there must be clear communication between the players and the management.

Hardik Pandya has been handed over India’s T20 captaincy for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, while Suryakumar Yadav has been named as his deputy.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have apparently been rested from the T20 leg, but this could also be an indication for the future. Even senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar couldn’t make the cut.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo during an interaction facilitated by Star Sports on Thursday, Gambhir said:

"There should be clarity. There should be good communication between the selectors and these players. If the selectors have decided to look beyond these guys, so be it. I think a lot of countries have done that."

He added:

"We make too much of a hue and cry when the selectors and management look beyond certain individuals. Ultimately, it's not about the individuals, but how you want to go about your plans for the next [T20] World Cup [in 2024], because you want to go in there and win it. If these guys haven't been able to achieve that, I think you never know. People like Suryakumar, the younger generation can go on to achieve that dream."

India bowed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup campaign after suffering a morale-shattering defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final.

The top three's approach was questionable at times, and the lack of intent, particularly in the power play, was criticized by pundits all over the world.

Gambhir is of the opinion that the management must have clear plans in place before the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played in the USA and the Caribbean.

Hardik Pandya has been touted as the future captain after leading the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season.

Gambhir wants a clear template for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Gambhir (in Star Sports) said "I would like to see Ishan, Shaw, Tripathi, Samson in the mix for T20I". Gambhir (in Star Sports) said "I would like to see Ishan, Shaw, Tripathi, Samson in the mix for T20I".

At the moment, Gambhir is finding it hard to see the likes of Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli fitting into India’s scheme of things for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Gambhir said:

"Personally, if you ask me, it looks tough. People like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan should all be in the mix. Hardik Pandya is there, I'd like to try to get guys like Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson into the mix. They can play fearless cricket."

He continued:

"We've spoken so much about the template and stuff going into the previous [T20] World Cup, that we want to play at a certain template, that we want to play aggressive cricket, but when it came to a crunch game [semi-final against England], all that template went out of the window."

The former Indian batter added:

"Probably the new generation of cricketers might be able to achieve that template and play the T20 cricket everyone wants India to play. So I feel, if these guys continue to do well in the opportunities they get, it will be difficult for the rest of the the guys who have been rested or probably been dropped."

India will meet Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on January 3 (Tuesday) in Mumbai, followed by Pune on January 5 (Thursday) and Rajkot on January 7 (Saturday).

It will be followed by as many ODIs, slated to be played in Guwahati (January 10), Kolkata (January 12), and Thiruvananthapuram (January 15).

