Gautam Gambhir spotted at Delhi airport ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:29 IST
Cricketer Gautum Gambhir Arrives At Chandigarh Airport - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team (Source: Getty)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen at the Delhi Airport on Thursday, September 4. The 43-year-old will next be in the spotlight during the 2025 Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9. India has been placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

As per reports, the Indian contingent is expected to land in Dubai by the evening of September 4. Unlike previous tours, where the squad would first assemble in Mumbai before flying out together, the players are set to travel separately this time.

In the midst of this, Gambhir was spotted at the Delhi Airport on Thursday, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Watch the video here: (Via:@viralbhayani)

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to captain the side, with Shubman Gill named as his deputy. The squad also features senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma.

India’s squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Gautam Gambhir names his fondest cricketing memory at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Gautam Gambhir was in attendance at the final of the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Sunday, August 31, where Nitish Rana’s West Delhi Lions defeated the Central Delhi Kings by six wickets to lift the trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Speaking to Star Sports during the match, Gambhir was asked to share his fondest memory at his home ground. He reflected on his career-best Test knock of 206 against Australia at the same venue in 2008, saying:

"Obviously, my highest Test score is against Australia, I got 200 on this ground. So, scoring a double hundred at home in front of your family members, it can't get better than that.”

The Delhi-born cricketer played 242 matches for India across formats, scoring 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, with 20 centuries and 63 fifties to his credit.

