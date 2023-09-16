"Generational talent", "Here to rule world cricket"- Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill scores 121 (133) vs Bangladesh

Shubman Gill played a fantastic innings of 121 runs from 133 deliveries last night during the India vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2023. The star Indian opener tried his best to guide the Men in Blue home, but his efforts ended in a losing cause as Bangladesh won the contest by six runs.

Bangladesh set a 266-run target for India on a challenging surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium. A majority of India's top-order players, namely Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan failed to touch the 20-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav got off to a start but lost his stumps to Shakib Al Hasan after scoring 26 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja's disappointing run with the bat continued in Asia Cup 2023 as he got out for seven runs. Shubman Gill held one end and completed his ton. When Gill lost his wicket on 121, the team's score was 209. Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami tried their best to chase the remaining 57 runs, but they could only manage 50.

Fans on X lauded Gill for his solid batting performance. Here are some of the top reactions to his inning:

Shubman Gill will return to the field tomorrow for the Asia Cup 2023 Final

The Asia Cup 2023 Final will take place tomorrow between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. India and Sri Lanka attained the top two spots in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Super Fours by recording two wins in three matches.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their previous meeting during the Super Fours round of the tournament. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue can complete a double over the home team. Shubman Gill will aim to bring his best to the table and help India become Asia Cup champions once again.