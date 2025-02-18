GG vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants (GG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number five of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, February 18. GG are currently second on the points table, with one win and one loss. MI are in fourth place, having played one and lost one.

After beginning their WPL 2025 campaign with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Giants got the better of UP Warriorz (UPW) by six wickets in their second match. Bowling first, GG held UPW to 143-9 as leg-spinner Priya Mishra claimed 3-25, while skipper Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin picked up two wickets apiece. GG then chased down the target in 18 overs.

Mumbai Indians would consider themselves unlucky as they lost a thrilling match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by two wickets. There were several close umpiring calls in the contest, most of which went in DC's favor. Batting first, MI put up 164 on the board as Nat Sciver-Brunt slammed 80* off 59, while Harmanpreet Kaur scored 42 off 22. In the chase, Delhi Capitals sneaked home off the last ball.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians have never lost a WPL match to Gujarat Giants. After registering two thumping wins in the 2023 edition, MI beat GG by five wickets in the first meeting between the two sides in 2024. When the teams met again, Mumbai cruised to a seven-wicket win.

Here’s a summary of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

The last five Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

As mentioned above, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians have clashed four times in the WPL. Amelia Kerr starred with 4-17 & 31 as MI beat GG by five wickets in Bengaluru in the first meeting between the teams in WPL 2024.

In the last clash between the sides in Delhi, MI chased down 191 in 19.5 overs as skipper Harmanpreet clobbered 95* off 48 balls, slamming 10 fours and five sixes.

Here's a summary of the four Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians games in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (191/3) beat GG (190/7) by 7 wickets, March 9, 2024

MI (129/5) beat GG (126/9) by 5 wickets, February 25, 2024

MI (162/8) beat GG (107/9) by 55 runs, March 14, 2023

MI (207/5) beat GG (64) by 143 runs, March 04, 2023

