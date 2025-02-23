"Greatest One-Sided Rivalry"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India and Pakistan are all set to square off in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (February 23). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this high-octane encounter.

India started their Champions Trophy campaign with a win against Bangladesh on Thursday on the back of stellar performances from Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill.

On the contrary, Pakistan suffered a disappointing loss against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament last Wednesday. They need to win against Men in Blue to have control over their future in the 2025 Champions Trophy, as a loss might lead to their premature exit.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the performances of the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi in a high-pressure game. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Greatest One-Sided Rivalry"

"Pakistan is nowhere near to India's league"- Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between the two nations

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently opined that Pakistan are nowhere near India's league after considering their comprehensive losses during the encounters between the two teams over the past few years. Speaking about the highly-anticipated while doing Hindi commentary for the SA vs AFG match, Manjrekar said (via Hindustan Times):

"Pakistan is nowhere near to India's league. India have dominated them right throughout in recent times, and this time, Pakistan look even weaker, but that hasn't done anything to take the shine off the battle. Quality-wise, the England vs Australia match will be slightly better but if you ask any Indian and Pakistani fan they would definitely say Sunday's match. The fever is there."

About the lack of enough options in Pakistan's spin department, Manjrekar added:

"You need spinners to succeed in these conditions and Pakistan only have one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed. They will bowl Salman Agha or Khushdil Shah but that won't be enough to trouble the Indian batters. Pace won't be able to have much of an impact."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above about IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

