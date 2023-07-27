GT20 Canada 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Colin Munro and Logan Van Beek lead- Updated after Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, Match 11

As scheduled, the Mississauga Panthers locked horns with Toronto Nationals in the first match of the day. Whereas, the day concluded with a match between Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers. The results of day 6 matches affected the batting and bowling positions in the stats charts.

Taking into consideration the first match of the day, the Panthers took charge of batting at first but unfortunately struggled to score well. They could come up with only 115 runs in their assigned 20 overs. Visibly, the Nationals found this target easily attainable. They touched the feat, reaching 118 runs in just 13.2 overs, winning the match by six wickets alongside sparing overs, in a confident manner.

Discussing the second match of the day, the Wolves faced some critical challenges as they were all out for 143 runs, and even missed playing the final ball of the last over.

The Tigers' batters also faced challenging times, as the bowlers received notable help from the pitch at CAA's venue. The Tigers lost all their batters for 128 runs in 19.1 overs, which resulted in a 13-run triumph for the Wolves.

Colin Munro reaches the top spot in the batting charts

Mississauga’s Azam Khan has slipped to second place after a not-too-inspiring inning in his latest match. He now has 163 runs from four games at an average of 40.75.

On the other hand, Toronto’s Colin Munro replaced Azam in the first place. New Zealand’s batting sensation has amassed 212 runs from four matches and averages 70.67.

Fakhar Zaman commences retaining third place. Hailing from Vancouver Knights, he has 132 runs from three games and will look to elevate his place in the charts after further appearances.

Carlos Braithwaite jumps big in bowling charts

Logan van Beek picked up three further wickets in his last match against the Tigers. His relentless efforts have retained him in the top place in the bowling charts with 10 wickets to his name from four appearances. The Wolves bowler carries an average of 5.90.

In the next place, we have Carlos Braithwaite, who has jumped big from sixth place. The Tigers all-rounder now has eight wickets under his belt from four games averaging 12.12.

Zaman Khan continues to take charge of the third place. The Nationals’ bowler picked two wickets in his latest appearance and now has seven wickets from four games.