GT20 Canada: How did the international players fare in Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers, Match 11?

The 11th match of the 2023 GT20 Canada got underway at CAA Centre in Brampton on July 27 between Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers.

Brampton Wolves started off well with the bat with Usman Khan leading from the front scoring a well-compiled innings of 33 (21). But things started to disintegrate for the Wolves once they entered the middle phase of the first innings.

Then, Mark Chapman (21 off 22) and Colin de Grandhomme (56 off 40) did well to keep the team in good stead. However, their middle and lower order floundered badly as Wolves got bundled out for 143.

Knights got off to a shaky start losing two wickets for just 32 runs on the board. Shakib Al Hasan and Dilpreet Singh tried to steady the ship but once they were dismissed, Sherfane Rutherford and Dipendra Singh Airee took stock of the situation. However, the Tigers were unable to fend off the aggression from the Brampton bowlers for too long and as a result, were bundled out cheaply for just 128.

With the match now officially drawing to a close, here is a quick snapshot of how the international players performed in today’s fixture.

Mark Chapman (BW)

Mark played a decent innings on a tricky surface and accumulated 21 runs in 22 balls. His innings comprised two boundaries in total. His stay came to an end during the 12th over of the first innings when he was dismissed by Abbas Afridi.

Hussain Talat (BW)

Talat had a poor show with the bat as he failed to open his account. He only survived four deliveries in his innings and was outstumped by Aayan Afzal Khan during the seventh over of the first innings.

Colin de Grandhomme (BW)

Colin was the mainstay of the Brampton’s innings as he scored the bulk of the runs to steer his side to a decent first innings score of 143. He started off patiently and later started switching gears once he got his eyes in. he scored 56 (40) and smashed seven fours and a six in his entire innings. He was eventually dismissed by Brathwaite during the last over of the first innings.

He was exceptional with the ball too picking up 2/8 in just two overs which later proved to be a match-winning spell.

Logan van Beek (BW)

Van Beek had a horrid outing with the bat after being dismissed for a golden duck against Ayan Afzal Khan during the last ball of the 17th over. But he delivered a fine spell with the ball which literally broke the back of Montreal’s batting lineup. He returned with figures of 3/20 in his allotted four overs conceding just two boundaries and a wide in his entire spell.

Tim Southee (BW)

Southee made a paltry contribution of 3 (5) with the bat during the fag end of the first innings before being dismissed by Brathwaite. He bowled a decent spell with the ball later in the second innings conceding 31 in his allotted four overs while picking up a key wicket of Dilpreet Singh.

Chris Lynn (MT)

Lynn couldn’t go on to score big and fell to Green during the 4th over of the second innings. He could only muster 9 runs in 10 balls at a strike rate of 90.

Muhammad Waseem (MT)

Waseem was the first Montreal wicket to fall. He fell cheaply for just 6(3) during the 2nd over of the second innings by Shahid Ahmadzai.

Shakib Al Hasan (MT)

Shakib was very economical with the ball and delivered a tight spell of 1/25 in his allotted 4 overs. He delivered the first breakthrough for Montreal in the first innings removing Johnson for 6.

He made a healthy contribution with the bat during the second innings scoring 28 (21) at an impressive strike rate of 133.3. Shahid Ahmadzai brought an end to his promising stay during the 8th over of the second innings.

Sherfane Rutherford (MT)

Rutherford could not get going with the bat and scored only 10 (16) before getting dismissed by a peach of a delivery bowled by Logan Van Beek during the 13th over. His dismissal, marked a turning point in the game as Montreal lost momentum during the middle overs and were eventually bowled out 16 runs short of their desired target.

Dipendra Singh Airee (MT)

Airee was expensive with the ball first up and his two overs cost him 20 runs while his wickets column ran dry. However, he made a substantial contribution of 28 (24) to hold the Montreal innings together. He was eventually dismissed by van Beek during the 19th over of the second innings.

Carlos Brathwaite (MT)

Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Montreal Tigers in the first innings. He and Ayan inflicted massive damage on Brampton Wolves sharing eight wickets between them. Carlos picked up four wickets while conceding just 21 runs at 5.47 RPO.

But he failed to deliver with the same intensity when he came out to bat under pressure situation. He was dismissed on 4(6) by de Grandhomme during the 18th over of the second innings.

Aayan Afzal Khan (MT)

Aayan had a memorable outing with the ball along with Carlos who was his partner in crime. He returned with impressive figures of 4/21 which included prize scalps of Usman, Hussain, Green, and Van Beek. He was dismissed for 2 (4) by van Beek during the fifth ball of the penultimate over in the second innings.

Note: Domestic players playing for Canadian Cricket Team have not been featured in the article