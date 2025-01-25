Gudakesh Motie castles Babar Azam for 1 on Day 1 of PAK vs WI 2nd Test [Watch]

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie made his mark by dismissing Pakistan's Babar Azam cheaply on Day 1 (Saturday, January 25) of the second Test in the two-match series. The game is being played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The dismissal took place on the final ball of the seventh over in Pakistan’s first innings. Motie bowled a flat delivery that skidded off the pitch, coming at a good pace. It surprised Babar, who attempted to cut the ball but missed, as it crashed into his off stump.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The right-hander was dismissed for just one run off five balls, leaving Pakistan at 25/2 after seven overs.

Gudakesh Motie’s fifty helps West Indies surpass the 150-run mark in their first innings

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat, but they got off to a disastrous start. They lost their top three: skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (9), Mikyle Louis (4), and Amir Jangoo (0) cheaply.

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner, Noman Ali, then made history, claiming a hat-trick in the 12th over. He removed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair off the first three balls, becoming the first Pakistani spinner to achieve this feat in Test cricket.

Kavem Hodge fought back with 21 runs, but the West Indies were reduced to 54/8. Gudakesh Motie and Kemar Roach added 41 runs for the ninth wicket before the latter was dismissed for 25. Motie made 55 off 87 balls, while Jomel Warrican contributed an unbeaten 36 to help the West Indies reach 163 in their first innings. Ali finished with six wickets for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan lost Muhammad Hurraira cheaply for nine, dismissed by Roach. Skipper Shan Masood (15) and Babar Azam (1) also failed to make an impact, leaving Pakistan at 36/3 after 14 overs, with Kamran Ghulam (7) and Saud Shakeel (4) at the crease.

