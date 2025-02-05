Gujarat Giants announce star all-rounder as captain for WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been appointed as the franchise's captain for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition. The team are looking for a major turnaround after finishing at the bottom of the table in each of the first two editions of the tournament.

Gardner, the Giants' most expensive signing at INR 3.2 crore, takes over from Beth Mooney as captain. The Australian all-rounder has scored 324 runs and bagged 17 wickets over the course of the last two years with the franchise.

The captaincy change comes as the most recent in a busy off-season for the franchise. The Giants had released six players ahead of the mega auction, including India all-rounder Sneh Rana and World Cup winner Lea Tahuhu.

The franchise also parted ways with two members of their coaching staff in the form of Mithali Raj and Nooshin Al Khadeer.

“It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants. I have loved being a part of this team and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season," Gardner said in a statement released by the franchise.

We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud,” she added.

The Gujarat Giants will kickstart their WPL 2025 campaign with a clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 14 in Vadodara.

"We believe she will lead from the front" - Gujarat Giants head coach on Ashleigh Gardner's appointment as captain

Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger backed Ashleigh Gardner to attain success in the role as captain. The all-rounder had a prolific Ashes series at home, including a hundred in the third ODI in Hobart.

“She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign,” Klinger said in a statement.

“I would like to thank Mooney for her highly valued leadership. Now, she will be able to focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group," he added.

Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney emerged as winners during the recently held Australian Cricket Awards 2025. Gardner was crowned the Women's ODI Player of the Year, while Mooney was conferred with the Women's T20I Player of the Year award.

