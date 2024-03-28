Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after City Cricket Club vs Bud Cricket Club, Match 17

Stallion Cricket Club faced Gauhati Town Club in the 16th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2024. Gauhati Town Club won the game by five wickets after chasing down the target of 82 runs. Bud Cricket Club chased down the target of 148 runs against City Cricket Club with four wickets in hand in the 17th match.

Bud CC have moved to first place from third and have won four out of five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.069. Gauhati Town Club have jumped to the second position from sixth with three wins in five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.870.

Stallion Cricket Club have slipped to third position from first and have won three out of four games. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.062. New Star Club are still in fourth place with two wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.853.

Nabajyoti Club have slipped to fifth position from second and have won both their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.813. 91 Yard Club have moved to sixth place from fifth and have won and lost two matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.189.

City Cricket Club and SG Club are still in the last two places on the cricket points table. They are yet to record their first win and have a Net Run Rate of -0.686 and -5.691, respectively.

Gauhati Town Club's dominant bowling display secures victory against Stallion Cricket Club

Gauhati Town Club won the toss and elected to bowl against Stallion Cricket Club. Stallion Cricket Club were bundled out for just 81 runs. Abdul Ajij Khuraishi was the pick of the bowlers for Gauhati Town Club and took five wickets for 19 runs in three overs.

Gauhati Town Club reached the target of 82 runs in 13.5 overs and won the match by five wickets. Khuraishi won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Bud CC won the toss against City Cricket Club and elected to bowl. City Cricket Club scored 147 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Bud Cricket Club scored 148 runs for the loss of six wickets in 18.3 overs and won the match by four wickets. Rishav Das scored 52 runs off 41 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

