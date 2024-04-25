Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Essequibo Jaguars v Berbice Caimans, Match 4

Essequibo Anacondas bagged a six-wicket win over Berbice Pirahnas in the third encounter of Guyana T10 Blast 2024 while Essequibo Jaguars secured a seven-wicket win over Berbice Caimans in the fourth match.

Let's delve into the details of the updated standings of the ongoing Guyana T10 Blast 2024.

Essequibo Jaguars secured the top spot in the standings with one win and a no result, picking up three points at a net run rate (NRR) of 0.239. Essequibo Anacondas ascended from the bottom to the second rank with one win, racking up two points at an NRR of 0.391.

Demerara Hawks slipped from the second to the third position with one no-result, thus picking up one point. Demerara Pitbulls also descended one slot to the fourth rank with one no-result encounter, racking up one point.

Berbice Caimans slid one position down to the fifth rank with one loss and a no-result affair, gathering one point at an NRR of -0.239. Berbice Pirahnas glided one spot down to the sixth position in the tally with one loss, accumulating zero points at an NRR of -0.391.

Kwesi Mickle was the star of the day

Delving into the details of the third clash, Berbice Pirahnas notched up a total of 48/8 in eight overs. Skipper Veerasammy Permaul smacked 21 runs off nine balls to emerge as the innings’ top-scorer. Kwesi Mickie and Raymond Perez picked up three wickets apiece.

In reply, Essequibo Anacondas sealed the deal in 7.4 overs. Kwesi Mickie also shined with the willow, scoring 21 runs off 12 balls. Garfield Phillips pocketed three wickets but failed to take his side to victory.

In the fourth contest, Berbice Caimans scored a good total of 81/6 in 10 overs. Skipper Kevlon Anderson was the star batter with 26 runs off 18 balls. Ashmead Nedd, Joemal La Fleur, and Nial Smith racked up a wicket each.

In response, Essequibo Jaguars crossed the line in 9.5 overs with seven wickets remaining. Skipper Kemol Savory was the star batter with 27* runs off 19 balls while Shemroy Barrington shined with 22 runs.

