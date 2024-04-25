  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Guyana T10 Blast
  • Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Essequibo Jaguars v Berbice Caimans (Updated) ft. Kemol Savory and Raymond Perez

Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Essequibo Jaguars v Berbice Caimans (Updated) ft. Kemol Savory and Raymond Perez

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 25, 2024 12:24 IST
Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters
Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters

Essequibo Anacondas secured a six-wicket win over Berbice Pirahnas in the third game of Guyana T10 Blast 2024 while Essequibo Jaguars racked up a seven-wicket win against Berbice Caimans in the fourth game.

Moving into the details of the third encounter, Berbice Pirahnas posted 48/8 in eight overs. Captain Veerasammy Permaul scored 21 runs off nine balls to top score in the first innings. Kwesi Mickie and Raymond Perez scalped three wickets apiece.

In response, Essequibo Anacondas finished off the game in 7.4 overs. Kwesi Mickie shined with the willow as well, scoring 21 runs off 12 balls. Garfield Phillips scalped three wickets but in vain.

In the fourth game, Berbice Caimans smacked a good-looking total of 81/6 in 10 overs. Captain Kevlon Anderson was the top-scorer with 26 runs off 18 balls. Ashmead Nedd, Joemal La Fleur, and Nial Smith scalped a wicket apiece.

Essequibo Jaguars, in reply, chased down the target in 9.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Captain Kemol Savory was the standout batter with 27* runs off 19 balls while Shemroy Barrington smacked 22 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guyana T10 Blast 2024.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Kemol Savory2112727-19142.11---2
2Kevlon Anderson21-26262618144.44--1-
3Shemroy Barrington21-22222217129.41--21
4Veerasammy Permaul11-2121219233.33--22
5Kwesi Mickle11-21212112175---2
6Kevin Sinclair21-20202012166.67--12
7Chandrapaul Hemraj21-18181812150--11
8Rivaldo Phillips11-13131311118.18--11
9Steven Sankar21-1010101190.91---1
10Mavendra Dindyal21-1010107142.86--1-

Kemol Savory smacked 27 runs to top the run-scoring charts. Kevlon Anderson scored 26 runs to take up the second spot in the tally. Shemroy Barrington is in the third spot with 22 runs. Veerasammy Permaul secured the fourth rank with 21 runs.

Kwesi Mikle (21), Kevin Sinclair (20), Chandrapaul Hemraj (18), Rivaldo Phillips (13), Steven Sankar (10), and Mavendra Dindyal (10) secured fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively, in the leaderboard.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Raymond Perez111433/41.3342---
2Garfield Phillips1121533/1557.54---
3Kwesi Mickle1122233/227.33114---
4Steven Sankar2121122/115.55.56---
5Anthony Adams112311/331.512---
6Nial smith2121011/1010512---
7Kevin Sinclair2121211/1212612---
8Jonathan Foo1121411/1414712---
9Ashmead Nedd2121511/15157.512---
10Joemal La Fleur2121711/17178.512---

Raymond Perez scalped three wickets to secure the top spot in the bowling standings at an average of 1.33. Garfield Phillips and Kwesi Mickle picked up three wickets to occupy the second and third spots at 5 and 7.33, respectively.

Steven Sankar (2) racked up the fourth spot at an average of 5.5. Anthony Adams (1), Nial Smith (1), Kevin Sinclair (1), Jonathan Foo (1), Ashmead Nedd (1), and Joemal La Fleur (1) occupied fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?