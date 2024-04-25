Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Essequibo Jaguars v Berbice Caimans (Updated) ft. Kemol Savory and Raymond Perez

Essequibo Anacondas secured a six-wicket win over Berbice Pirahnas in the third game of Guyana T10 Blast 2024 while Essequibo Jaguars racked up a seven-wicket win against Berbice Caimans in the fourth game.

Moving into the details of the third encounter, Berbice Pirahnas posted 48/8 in eight overs. Captain Veerasammy Permaul scored 21 runs off nine balls to top score in the first innings. Kwesi Mickie and Raymond Perez scalped three wickets apiece.

In response, Essequibo Anacondas finished off the game in 7.4 overs. Kwesi Mickie shined with the willow as well, scoring 21 runs off 12 balls. Garfield Phillips scalped three wickets but in vain.

In the fourth game, Berbice Caimans smacked a good-looking total of 81/6 in 10 overs. Captain Kevlon Anderson was the top-scorer with 26 runs off 18 balls. Ashmead Nedd, Joemal La Fleur, and Nial Smith scalped a wicket apiece.

Essequibo Jaguars, in reply, chased down the target in 9.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Captain Kemol Savory was the standout batter with 27* runs off 19 balls while Shemroy Barrington smacked 22 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guyana T10 Blast 2024.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Kemol Savory 2 1 1 27 27 - 19 142.11 - - - 2 2 Kevlon Anderson 2 1 - 26 26 26 18 144.44 - - 1 - 3 Shemroy Barrington 2 1 - 22 22 22 17 129.41 - - 2 1 4 Veerasammy Permaul 1 1 - 21 21 21 9 233.33 - - 2 2 5 Kwesi Mickle 1 1 - 21 21 21 12 175 - - - 2 6 Kevin Sinclair 2 1 - 20 20 20 12 166.67 - - 1 2 7 Chandrapaul Hemraj 2 1 - 18 18 18 12 150 - - 1 1 8 Rivaldo Phillips 1 1 - 13 13 13 11 118.18 - - 1 1 9 Steven Sankar 2 1 - 10 10 10 11 90.91 - - - 1 10 Mavendra Dindyal 2 1 - 10 10 10 7 142.86 - - 1 -

Kemol Savory smacked 27 runs to top the run-scoring charts. Kevlon Anderson scored 26 runs to take up the second spot in the tally. Shemroy Barrington is in the third spot with 22 runs. Veerasammy Permaul secured the fourth rank with 21 runs.

Kwesi Mikle (21), Kevin Sinclair (20), Chandrapaul Hemraj (18), Rivaldo Phillips (13), Steven Sankar (10), and Mavendra Dindyal (10) secured fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively, in the leaderboard.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Raymond Perez 1 1 1 4 3 3/4 1.33 4 2 - - - 2 Garfield Phillips 1 1 2 15 3 3/15 5 7.5 4 - - - 3 Kwesi Mickle 1 1 2 22 3 3/22 7.33 11 4 - - - 4 Steven Sankar 2 1 2 11 2 2/11 5.5 5.5 6 - - - 5 Anthony Adams 1 1 2 3 1 1/3 3 1.5 12 - - - 6 Nial smith 2 1 2 10 1 1/10 10 5 12 - - - 7 Kevin Sinclair 2 1 2 12 1 1/12 12 6 12 - - - 8 Jonathan Foo 1 1 2 14 1 1/14 14 7 12 - - - 9 Ashmead Nedd 2 1 2 15 1 1/15 15 7.5 12 - - - 10 Joemal La Fleur 2 1 2 17 1 1/17 17 8.5 12 - - -

Raymond Perez scalped three wickets to secure the top spot in the bowling standings at an average of 1.33. Garfield Phillips and Kwesi Mickle picked up three wickets to occupy the second and third spots at 5 and 7.33, respectively.

Steven Sankar (2) racked up the fourth spot at an average of 5.5. Anthony Adams (1), Nial Smith (1), Kevin Sinclair (1), Jonathan Foo (1), Ashmead Nedd (1), and Joemal La Fleur (1) occupied fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

