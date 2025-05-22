"Happy Birthday My Boii"- Indian women's batting star pens heartfelt note for boyfriend on his birthday

Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana shared pictures, along with a heartfelt note, with her boyfriend Palash Mucchal on Instagram on his birthday.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal recently went public with their relationship. While Mandhana plays cricket at the international level, Palash is a composer and filmmaker.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, May 22, Smriti wished her boyfriend a happy birthday. She shared three selfies with Palash and wrote in the caption of the carousel post:

"Happy Birthday My Boii…Wish you all the happiness in the world ❤️❤️."

The post shared by Smriti has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 100,000 likes inside 20 minutes. Quite a few fans have wished Palash Mucchal on his birthday in the comments section of the post as well. Some even asked the couple about their wedding plans.

"I'm very proud of her achievements"- Indian women's team player Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend Palash Mucchal

Smriti Mandhana is one of the top women's cricketers in the world right now. Last year, she helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise win their maiden trophy by leading them to the WPL championship.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Smriti's boyfriend Palash Mucchal opened up on their relationship and said:

“I feel very proud, obviously, because I am her partner; boyfriend till now. I'm very proud of her achievements. But I like to keep my personal life private. This is the time I should work as much as I can.”

As mentioned by Palash, the duo are focused on their work life right now. Smriti recently toured Sri Lanka with the Indian team, where the Women in Blue won a tri-series featuring South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The Indian team will next head to England soon for a T20I series, starting on June 28.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

