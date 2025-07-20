“Always felt he wasn't really happy with my bowling" - Harbhajan Singh's candid admission about late Indian legend

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has candidly admitted that he always felt the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi was not too fond of his bowling style. According to the 'Turbanator', the late Bedi was someone who wanted spinners to flight the ball in the traditional manner, something which he did not do a lot.

Harbhajan is regarded as one of India's finest spin bowlers. He played 103 Tests and 236 ODIs, claiming 417 and 269 wickets respectively. The 45-year-old also featured in 28 T20Is in which he claimed 25 wickets.

During a discussion with Ravichandran Ashwin on the 'Kutti Stories with Ash' podcast, Harbhajan opened up about why he felt the great Bedi was not a fan of his bowling. The former India off-spinner said:

"Honestly, I didn't have a lot of interactions with him. For some reason, I thought he didn't like me a lot. Of course, it could just be my thought. But yeah, I am his huge admirer. I have immense respect for him, and I always sought his blessings whenever I met him. But, I've always felt that he wasn't really happy with my bowling. My bowling didn't have the flight that he thought was needed.

"There was pace, but I didn't think you needed flight to get the batsman out every time. It is where you are pitching it and how you are making him play is what matters. That is my opinion and I am not saying it is absolutely right... It depends on the batter too. If we are giving him time, if he stepping out, then you have to vary. As spinners, we know how to make the batsman play," he went on to add.

After being out of the Indian team for an extended period of time, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2021. With 707 scalps across the three formats, he is third on the list of India's leading wicket-takers in international cricket.

Bishan Singh Bedi is regarded among India's greatest spinners of all time

Part of India's legendary spin quartet, Bedi is regarded by many as the best left-arm spinner to have represented the country. In 67 Test matches between 1967 and 1979, the former India captain claimed 266 wickets at an average of 28.71, with the aid of 14 five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul.

Bedi also played 10 ODIs, claiming seven wickets at an average of 48.57. He passed away in October 2023 at the age of 77 after prolonged illness.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

