Harbhajan Singh picks former captain and retired pacer among funniest Indian cricketers

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked former skipper Virat Kohli and veteran pacer Ashish Nehra among the funniest cricketers from two different generations. The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed that he shared a great camaraderie with Kohli on and off the field.

Ad

During a candid chat with R Ashwin, the 45-year-old also revealed the one rule he wished to change in modern-day ODI cricket.

The ‘Turbantor’ told R Ashwin's YouTube channel, Kutti Stories, on Sunday (July 20):

“108: Funniest cricketer. There is more than one. Ashish Nehra was one. In the new gen, Virat Kohli. I have spent a lot of time with him. I find him to be too funny. He is very funny. He always had a lighter mood around me. Around us, we had the Punjabi vibe altogether. He was around all of us, going, “Paaji, paaji.” Shikhar Dhawan is too funny. He is extra funny.”

Ad

Trending

“111: I bring back the one-ball rule in ODI cricket, and having 5 fielders outside the circle after 10 overs, and not 15 overs,” he added.

Ad

Harbhajan Singh picks former teammates as ‘Don of Cricket’ and ‘Saint of Cricket’

Harbhajan Singh used one word for legendary batters Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, giving them fancy names. The former off-spinner also picked former India captain Anil Kumble as his mentor. He said in the same video:

“113: One word for players - Sachin Tendulkar – God of Cricket, Virender Sehwag – Don of Cricket, Rahul Dravid- Saint of Cricket, Yuvraj Singh – Flamboyant, MS Dhoni – Captain, Dada – Leader, Anil Kumble – Mentor, Ashwin – Philosopher.”

Ad

Harbhajan further picked Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to play the lead role in his biopic.

“114: My biopic should be named ‘Dil se,’ and the actor would be Vicky Kaushal.”

Harbhajan Singh has represented India in 103 Tests, bagging 417 wickets. He has also played 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, claiming 269 and 25 scalps, respectively. During his illustrious career, the Punjab-born player won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup with the Men in Blue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news