Hardik Pandya colors hair and gets new look ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [In Pictures]

Team India's Hardik Pandya is set to play the 2025 Asia Cup in a completely new look. The talismanic all-rounder got a hair makeover ahead of the continental event, getting a light blonde color on his locks.The 31-year-old showcased his new look by sharing a few pictures on his Instagram handle earlier today (Friday, September 5). The star cricketer captioned the post:&quot;New me !&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is worth noting that Hardik Pandya's style quotient has been a big hit among the masses in the past as well. From stylish outfits to trendy haircuts, the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper has often wowed fans with his looks.Hardik is set to return to cricketing action for the first time since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his leadership, MI qualified for the playoffs by finishing fourth in the points table.The five-time champions beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator. However, their campaign ended with a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.Hardik scored 224 runs across 12 innings at a strike rate of 163.50 in the season. He was MI's third-highest wicket-taker, bagging 14 scalps from as many outings at an economy rate of 9.77.Hardik Pandya arrived at the Mumbai airport in a red Range Rover ahead of Asia Cup 2025Hardik Pandya was among the Team India stars who departed from Mumbai for the 2025 Asia Cup on Thursday, September 4. He arrived at the airport in some style, entering in a matte red Range Rover Sport SUV.Apart from Hardik, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir flew to Dubai on Thursday.The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. Eight Asian teams will compete for the silverware. India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India face the UAE in their opening encounter on Wednesday, September 10, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.