"Hardik is like a brother" - Team India all-rounder shuns comparison after impressive display in Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

Shivam Dube dismissed any comparison with senior all-rounder Team India Hardik Pandya after claiming three wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Terming Hardik as a brother, he asserted that he looks to learn from the experienced cricketer and improve his game.

Dube was picked in India's playing XI ahead of frontline pacer Arshdeep Singh for the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match against hosts UAE. The right-arm medium pacer grabbed his opportunity, registering figures of 3-4 in two overs. Bowling first, Team India bundled out UAE from 57 and chased down the target in 4.3 overs.

At the post-match press conference, Dube was asked about the competition for places in the Indian team, particularly the rivalry with Pandya. Shunning all talks of any comparison between the two, he replied:

“Hardik is like a brother from whom I learn a lot of things. He has so much more experience, both in IPL and international cricket, compared to me. Comparison, I never thought of. My only endeavor is to learn as much as I can from his vast experience."

The 32-year-old admitted that he has been working hard on his bowling and also credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for his crucial inputs. The CSK star added:

“Morne has been working with me since I came back into the Indian team for the England series. He has given me certain specific advice and I worked on them. The head coach and the skipper had told me that my bowling will have a role to play. For the last two months, I have worked a great deal on my fitness."

Dube had Asif Khan caught behind for two and then added the scalps of Dhruv Parashar (1) and Junaid Siddique (0).

"I know I have a role to play in the middle overs" - Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube

More than his bowling skills, Dube is in the T20I team for his aggressive batting in the middle and death overs. The southpaw candidly admitted that he has been troubled by the short ball in the past, but asserted that he has worked on his weakness. He stated:

"As far as my batting is concerned, I know I have a role to play in the middle overs. Over the years, bowlers targeted me with short balls, and I have worked on increasing my range of shots."

Having cruised past UAE in their opening Asia Cup 2025 match, the Men in Blue will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

