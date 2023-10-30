Hardik Pandya returns to nets as he recovers from ankle injury - Reports

Ace Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reportedly begun training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The Indian think tank wants him fully fit for the ICC ODI World Cup knockouts, which gets underway on November 15.

Pandya damaged the ligament in his left ankle while bowling against Bangladesh in Pune. Since then, he has missed India's two matches against New Zealand and England.

While there is still no clarity over his return, he already has begun training and is on the road to recovery.

"Hardik Pandya has already had a couple of net sessions at the NCA, is under constant supervision of the BCCI medical team and looking good," a source told News18.

The report also added that the management doesn't want to rush Pandya back for the remaining group-stage games. Instead, they want him to be ready for the semi-finals and final.

"It will be difficult to put a date on return at this stage but signs are encouraging and India’s unbeaten run has certainly allowed him more time to recover and be ready for the knockouts," the source added.

Rohit Sharma and company have three league games left. They will square off against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2 before traveling to Kolkata, where they lock horns with South Africa three days later.

Bengaluru will host India's final group game against the Netherlands on November 12, where Hardik Pandya can reunite with the squad.

"Hoping to get an update in a couple of days" - India's bowling coach on Hardik Pandya

Team India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed that they are yet to receive any update on Hardik Pandya's injury status. However, he asserted that the entire management is in contact with the NCA and Pandya.

"The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA [National Cricket Academy] as well," Mhambrey told reporters after India's sixth consecutive win. "We're hoping to get an update in a couple of days. But we'll see."

Hardik Pandya has played three full games so far in the ongoing World Cup, picking up five wickets. He will hope to return during the later stages of the tournament and make some contributions as India look to lift their third ODI World Cup title.