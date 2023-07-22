“Have got more centuries away from home” - Virat Kohli brushes aside talk of overseas ton drought after 29th Test hundred

Team India batter Virat Kohli has downplayed chatter about him not scoring an away Test hundred for nearly five years after notching up his 29th Test ton. The 34-year-old pointed out that he has scored more Test centuries away from home than at home.

Kohli’s 121 off 206 balls on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday, was his first Test hundred away from home since December 2018. He struck 11 fours in his resilient knock as India posted 438 runs in their first innings.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the end of the second day’s play, Kohli brushed aside all the talk over his overseas century drought.

Taking a veiled dig at critics, he commented:

“Honestly, these things are for others to talk on the outside. I have got 15 centuries away from home, not quite a bad record. I have got more centuries away from home than I have got at home. We haven't played 30 Test matches away from home. I don't know how many we have played but it is not a big number. I have got a few 50-plus scores but, with me if I get a fifty it is like I missed out on a hundred and if I get 120 it is like I missed out on a double hundred.

“I just have to focus on what I can do for the team and try to bat to the best of my abilities and help the team as much as possible,” the middle-order batter went on to add.

FanCode @FanCode



Just @imVkohli things!

.

#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5j5td33iO2 Ending a 5-year wait in his 500th Int'l Game with aJust @imVkohli things!

Kohli further said that 15-20 years down the line the numbers won’t have much value and what would matter is the kind of impact he made on the field.

“These stats and milestones, if I do them in a situation where the team needs me, for me that's more special than just ticking the numbers. Honestly, it is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years. It is what impact you left on the field which is more special for me and for the team,” he added.

With his hundred in Trinidad, Kohli became the first batter in history to notch up a three-figure score in his 500th international match.

“I had to do the hard yards” - Kohli satisfied with Trinidad ton

The star India batter, who was unbeaten on 87 not out, brought up a hard-fought century with a square drive off Shannon Gabriel for four on Day 2. Reflecting on his innings, Kohli said that it was a satisfying one as the pitch wasn’t an easy one to bat on.

“I was pretty happy with the way I went about things, took my time. They were bowling pretty decent areas when I walked. I had to be patient as the ball was getting soft, the surface was slow and the outfield was slow as well. Run scoring wasn't as fluent as one would like it to be. I had to do the hard yards and because of all these factors it was very satisfying,” the right-handed batter commented.

FanCode @FanCode



@imjadeja spinning his magic!

.

.

#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/NW1lmoUCXv It only took 2 deliveries to dismiss Chanderpaul.@imjadeja spinning his magic!

Meanwhile, responding to India’s first-innings total of 438, West Indies went to stumps on Day 2 at 86/1.