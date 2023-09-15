"He is such a character," "Johnny Lever did it first" - Fans react to Virat Kohli hilariously running to give drinks on the field

Virat Kohli was rested for today's Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh. However, the star Indian batter decided to come to the R Premadasa Stadium to support his teammates.

During the drinks break in the India vs Bangladesh match, Virat Kohli came out wearing a red vest on his India jersey along with drinks for the cricketers on the field. Normally, the substitute fielders coming out with drinks walk straight towards the players, but Kohli hilariously ran down the field to give the drinks.

The official live streaming partner of Asia Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar shared the clip of Kohli running on the field on X and wrote:

"On the field or off the field, can't get our eyes off this guy."

Expand Tweet

Fans had some funny reactions to the video posted by Disney+ Hotstar. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why is Virat Kohli not playing today's match?

Virat Kohli has been one of the best players for India in ODI cricket history. The star Indian batter recently completed 13,000 runs in the 50-over format. He also smashed a ton against Pakistan earlier in the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2023. However, Kohli is not a part of India's playing XI today.

Captain Rohit Sharma informed at the toss that the team management wants to try out some of the benched players ahead of the World Cup. The result of today's India vs Bangladesh match does not matter for any team because India have already qualified, while Bangladesh have been eliminated.

Thus, both teams have decided to experiment a bit with their team combinations. Apart from Kohli, India have also rested Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav for this match. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami have replaced them in the playing XI.