"He is not the same death bowler any more" - Fans far from pleased after Arshdeep Singh leaks runs in the 3rd T20I vs WI

Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was the least impressive bowler on show in the first innings of the third T20I against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

Arshdeep conceded 33 runs off his three overs, with 17 of them coming in his final over. Rovman Powell launched an attack in the penultimate over bowled by the pacer, which yielded two mammoth sixes.

Having played the earlier matches in the series as well, he has returned figures of 2-31 and 1-34 prior to the third T20I. The left-arm seamer was introduced into the attack by skipper Hardik Pandya in the second over of the do-or-die contest.

Arshdeep Singh began his spell on a positive note, conceding only six runs. He had to take a backseat as the spinners worked their magic in the remainder of the powerplay as well as the middle overs. He was brought back into the attack in the 17th over, where he gave away 10 runs.

Fans highlighted Arshdeep Singh's fall from grace of late, which includes a rather forgettable 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as well. He also had a brief spell with Kent in the County Championship before joining the Indian squad in the Caribbean.

Here are some of the reactions to his disappointing bowling display on Twitter.

Pooh @ThodaYehThodaWo @mufaddal_vohra Arshdeep is the new Bhuvi🤦‍♀️

Msd Virat Fan @PlayingXI3 Arshdeep has declined in his death bowling and Mukesh should add few more variations otherwise could become predictable.

Tom Lockwood @leggullyy Arshdeep Singh not the same death bowler any more, hardly got any brain cells and lost the control as well lately.

Jassa Singh 🪯🦅 @jassa_Singh888 @Shebas_10dulkar Days are gone when he used to be our best Go to bowler at Death overs

🇮🇳Kushagra @BabaKushagra



That consistency of Yorkers on the stump line is missing these days, with what plan he's bowling??

The Coaching Staff of Dravid is now hitting new lows each day.



#INDvsWI #WIvIND Arshdeep's economy rate in death overs has increased over the last few matches.That consistency of Yorkers on the stump line is missing these days, with what plan he's bowling??The Coaching Staff of Dravid is now hitting new lows each day.

CHARLIE @CharlieGulshan Arshdeep is Usain Boult in giving runs. He has conceded most number of boundaries in flag overs in last one year. What a downfall. #WIvsIND

Robin @Robinn008 Arshdeep, what a fall man! Can't believe he had a IPL season with less than 6 Economy in death overs

Shiva @Leisure_Jeevi @BCCI What happened to Arshdeep now after T20 WC. Even in IPL he was leaking runs after few good outing and had overall 9+ economy. Hope he comes to his best soon.

Rohit @Rohit29628545 Even Sanju Samson can bowl a better over then Arshdeep if it's a 19th over🥲🥲...

"We have shown in the previous two games that we have the bowlers" - Brandon King satisfied with the total

After opting to bat first on the same surface that hosted the second T20I, West Indies were able to post 159/5 in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/28 on his return, while Brandon King top-scored with a crucial 42 at the top of the order.

King spoke about how the wicket played and fully expects the bowling attack to defend the total. He said during the mid-innings break:

"(On the score) When we were in the first six overs, we (me and Mayers) were saying 160 would be a good score on this wicket. Happy with it, with Rovman finishing it well. (On the surface) It was difficult personally, lot of variable bounce. Not easy. If you bowl wicket to wicket, it will not be easy. (On playing against spin) Playing spinners on this wicket is challenging, it suits them (India) well. We have shown in the previous two games that we have the bowlers. They have been bowling well."

Team India have lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over of the run chase. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill currently occupy the crease in a bid to keep India alive in the five-match series.