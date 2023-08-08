"He is not the same death bowler any more" - Fans far from pleased after Arshdeep Singh leaks runs in the 3rd T20I vs WI

Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was the least impressive bowler on show in the first innings of the third T20I against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.
Arshdeep conceded 33 runs off his three overs, with 17 of them coming in his final over. Rovman Powell launched an attack in the penultimate over bowled by the pacer, which yielded two mammoth sixes.
Having played the earlier matches in the series as well, he has returned figures of 2-31 and 1-34 prior to the third T20I. The left-arm seamer was introduced into the attack by skipper Hardik Pandya in the second over of the do-or-die contest.
Arshdeep Singh began his spell on a positive note, conceding only six runs. He had to take a backseat as the spinners worked their magic in the remainder of the powerplay as well as the middle overs. He was brought back into the attack in the 17th over, where he gave away 10 runs.
Fans highlighted Arshdeep Singh's fall from grace of late, which includes a rather forgettable 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as well. He also had a brief spell with Kent in the County Championship before joining the Indian squad in the Caribbean.
"We have shown in the previous two games that we have the bowlers" - Brandon King satisfied with the total
After opting to bat first on the same surface that hosted the second T20I, West Indies were able to post 159/5 in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/28 on his return, while Brandon King top-scored with a crucial 42 at the top of the order.
King spoke about how the wicket played and fully expects the bowling attack to defend the total. He said during the mid-innings break:
"(On the score) When we were in the first six overs, we (me and Mayers) were saying 160 would be a good score on this wicket. Happy with it, with Rovman finishing it well. (On the surface) It was difficult personally, lot of variable bounce. Not easy. If you bowl wicket to wicket, it will not be easy. (On playing against spin) Playing spinners on this wicket is challenging, it suits them (India) well. We have shown in the previous two games that we have the bowlers. They have been bowling well."
Team India have lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over of the run chase. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill currently occupy the crease in a bid to keep India alive in the five-match series.