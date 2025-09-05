“He found out through Instagram” - Mitchell Starc’s hilarious revelation of not informing key figures about T20I retirement

Australian veteran bowler Mitchell Starc revealed that he did not inform T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh, or his long-term bowling partners Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, about his retirement from the format. The left-arm seamer announced his retirement on September 3, ahead of the white-ball assignments against India and New Zealand.

Ad

Starc, who last played in the shortest format for Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup, justified his decision to step away in order to prolong his career and focus on the longer formats, and premier tournaments ahead. He finishes his T20I career as the highest wicket-taker for the country among pacers, and second overall, only behind Adam Zampa.

Starc revealed that he informed the head coach of his decision, before Mitchell Marsh contacted him after the announcement went public on social media.

Ad

Trending

"I did let them know, I did not ask them. I spoke to Ronnie (Andrew McDonald), and then told the two of them, I was done. Yeah, that was about it. I probably should have rang Mitchy (Mitchell Marsh). I felt bad because he texted me, and said he found out through Instagram. So, I felt bad about that one. Sorry, Mitchy. Didn't tell the captain," the pacer told cricket.com.au.

Ad

Australia have named their squad for the upcoming away series against New Zealand. In the absence of the recently retired pacer, the Men in Yellow have a left-arm pacer in Ben Dwarshuis as a like-for-like replacement, while other options include Xavier Bartlett, and Sean Abbott.

Mitchell Starc played 65 T20Is since his debut in 2012

The left-arm pacer was a valuable asset in the T20I side due to his undisputable ability across either end of the innings. One of the most proficient users of the new all, he troubled batters with his ability to swing the ball, giving his side a serious headstart with his first spell.

Starc picked up 79 wickets at an average of 23.86, and an economy of 7.76. He was part of the team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup under Aaron Finch as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️