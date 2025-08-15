"He is a very honest man"- 2-time World Cup winner makes a big statement about Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is aware of how much workload his body can take. The two-time World Cup winner said that the 31-year-old is very honest and that is the most important criterion on the subject of workload.

Bumrah featured in only three out of the five Tests in the recently concluded series against England, claiming 14 wickets in those matches. Harbhajan told The Times of India:

"I don't know how much pain he (Jasprit Bumrah) is suffering from. But what I do know is that he is a very honest man. He knows about his body. He knows how much load his body can take and how much it can't. He has just come back after an injury. A lot of them are asking what workload means. Workload means when a bowler like Bumrah bowls on his own like he did in Australia. That is called workload because he is taking the load of others as well."

"Siraj did it recently, but he can't do that for a whole year. There can come a series when you feel like you need to put in the extra effort and need to take a toll on the body. Bumrah did that in Australia, and in the end, he broke down. Siraj took it as well, and let's hope that he does not break down. I think a player's honesty is most important in this regard".

Mohammed Siraj played in each of the five Tests in the recently concluded series against England. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, including a match haul of 9/190 in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Harbhajan Singh hopes Kuldeep Yadav plays Test cricket in near future

While many in the touring squad got a chance to play in England, one player who missed out was Kuldeep Yadav. Harbhajan Singh said that head coach Gautam Gambhir always put the team's interests ahead of individuals. However, he hopes that Kuldeep will get his chance to play Test cricket in the near future.

"It is not about one individual. As far as I am concerned, it is always about the team. Knowing Gautam Gambhir, he will always think of the team, how we can do well as a team. Yes, Kuldeep Yadav is a very, very brilliant bowler and someone who I feel should get his chances. All of us feel that way. But when you are sitting there with your think tank, you want to go out there with your best options who can win you games, not just with the ball but also with the bat."

"I definitely think Kuldeep should find a spot somewhere in the playing XI, but unfortunately, he could not play there. Had he played, the results could have been better. But time may have told if that would have happened. I personally want to see him play Test cricket because he can turn the ball both ways. Hopefully, we can see him play Test cricket in the near future," Harbhajan said.

Kuldeep has taken 56 wickets in 13 Tests for India since debuting in March 2017. His last appearance came against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024.

