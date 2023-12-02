"He has all kinds of shots"- Former Pakistan cricketer names Rohit Sharma as the best batter India has produced

Former Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan claimed that Rohit Sharma is the best batter India have produced and not greats like Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. It was an answer that also took the host of the Nadir Shah podcast by surprise.

Junaid explained why he took Rohit's name by highlighting the veteran opener's double centuries and six-hitting ability. The former pacer felt Rohit had been a top-drawer batter.

Here's what Junaid Khan had to say about Rohit Sharma:

"I am going to say Rohit Sharma (when asked who's the top batter India has produced between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli). He has all kinds of shots in his arsenal. Virat is a great player. But the way Sachin batted in a different era, he would have scored more than 100 centuries in today's time. Everybody calls Rohit 'The Hitman' because of his incredible 264. He has also scored multiple double hundreds (in ODIs). This is rare, because he has done it more than once. He has also hit the most number of sixes."

Rohit Sharma yet to return to T20I action

After Hardik Pandya's ankle injury ruled him out of the South Africa tour, several reports suggested that Rohit could be back leading the Indian T20I team after a gap of more than a year.

However, the BCCI announced that both Rohit and Kohli had asked for rest from the white-ball leg of the tour. It will be interesting to see who will lead the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup in June next year.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.