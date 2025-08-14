“He’ll be around for a long, long time” - Ravi Shastri names the rising star of Indian cricket after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has picked reigning Test captain Shubman Gill as the rising star of the Indian cricket team. The cricketer-turned-commentator commended the 25-year-old for his calm and composed batting style. He pointed out that the right-hander can play longer innings and entertain the crowd with his excellent batting display.

Shastri added that Gill will play for a long time with age on his side. He told Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Thursday, August 14:

“No question, Shubman Gill he’ll be around for a long, long time because we’ve seen what kind of series he’s had here. I think he’s only 25 years of age, and as you know, with this exposure, he’ll get even better."

"He’s right up there. He’ll be up there. He’s composed. He’s very regal. He’s got that, you know, when you look at him, he’s something regal about him. The way he bats, he’s very easy on the eye, very fluent and has the ability to play the long innings,” he added.

Shastri’s remarks came days after Shubman Gill emerged as the leading run-getter in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Test series. The right-hander amassed 754 runs with the help of a double century and three tons. His terrific batting performance helped the visitors settle for a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

With 754 runs in 10 innings, Gill also broke the record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar held the previous record with 732 runs in nine innings against the West Indies in 1978/79.

Ravi Shastri reveals his favorite moments as a commentator

Ravi Shastri further revealed his two favorite moments as a commentator. He picked Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over against England’s Stuart Broad in the 2007 World Cup and MS Dhoni’s match-winning sixer against Sri Lanka in the summit clash to lift the 2011 World Cup trophy. The 63-year-old said in the same video:

“I would say when Yuvraj Singh hit those six sixes and when Dhoni hit the six for India to win the World Cup at home at the Wankhede Stadium.”

Ravi Shastri has represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, amassing 6938 runs and bagging 280 wickets. He also served as India’s coach from 2017 to 2021.

