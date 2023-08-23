"He has matured as a captain" - Rashid Latif on Babar Azam

Former keeper-batter Rashid Latif reserved high praise for Pakistan captain Babar Azam, pointing out how the star batter has shown tremendous progress as a leader.

Latif highlighted how Babar has proved his detractors wrong by continuing to score big runs after taking over the captaincy reins. The cricketer-turned-expert opined that the Pakistani skipper's team selection has also improved.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Rashid Latif explained:

"What Babar has done for Pakistan is a sign of a great player. He has scored runs with great consistency. When he took over the captaincy, many stated that there would be a dip in his performance. However, he was about to double and triple it. He has matured as a captain. He is no longer weak with the team selection. He is not the same Babar that he was two years ago. He learned from his mistakes."

Notably, Babar Azam has two imprtant assignments coming up as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. The side will want him to lead from the front in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

"Should have been in the squad" - Rashid Latif on Sarfaraz Ahmed's absence from Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 team

Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed failed to make it to Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 squad as youngster Mohammad Haris got the nod over him for the backup wicketkeeper's role.

Rashid Latif suggested that the national selectors should have considered having a seasoned campaigner like Sarfaraz in the lineup. He added:

"Mohammad Haris is a wonderful player and has done well in T20 cricket. He is a very dangerous player in the powerplay. However, I believe his ODI career will start after the World Cup. Yes, he could succeed here too, but Sarfaraz is a very experienced player and should have been in the squad. You sideline a player so easily and bring a new guy in his place."

Babar Azam and Co. will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30.