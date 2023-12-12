"He would be one of the first couple of picks" - Sunil Gavaskar feels Rishabh Pant 'walks into' India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Former Indian legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes there should be no debate on Rishabh Pant's spot in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad if the wicketkeeper-batter proves his fitness during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There have been multiple reports of Pant likely to make a comeback during the IPL 2024 season for the Delhi Capitals (DC). The southpaw seems to be making a speedy recovery after a horrific car accident while his wicketkeeping still seems to be under the scanner.

However, speaking to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar explained why he wouldn't think too much about Rishabh Pant's performance in the IPL and why he would look at just his fitness. He said:

"Yeah, he (Pant) walks back into the team. He's an impact player. He shows his fitness in the IPL. Four months to go for the IPL. He plays the IPL. Whatever he does at the IPL.

"If he plays the whole IPL without any injury setback, then he walks into the team. Whether he scores one run or no runs at all in the IPL. I think he is a game-changer. He would be one of the first couple of picks if I was a selector."

Rishabh Pant was in and out of the Indian T20I team before his accident

Pant hasn't quite been able to replicate his Test success in the white-ball format, especially in T20Is. In 66 matches, the southpaw scored 987 runs at a modest average of 22.43 and not a great strike rate of 126.37.

Even if Pant has the X-factor and proves his fitness, the question remains as to where he would fit in the squad and who would miss out. It will be interesting to see how the IPL 2024 season changes the perception of players in India's T20 World Cup plans.