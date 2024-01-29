"He’s a bit too glowing of the West Indies" - Ian Healy on Pat Cummins after Australia's narrow loss in Brisbane

Former Australian keeper-batter Ian Healy has called out Pat Cummins for being far too appreciative of the West Indies following their defeat in Brisbane. Healy felt the 30-year-old should have acknowledged more about how Australia failed to chase down a modest total.

Chasing 216, Australia were comfortably placed at 113-2. However, Shamar Joseph changed the complexion of the match, sending back Cameron Green and Travis Head on back-to-back deliveries. Overall, the right-arm seamer claimed 7 wickets as the West Indies won by 8 runs.

Speaking on SENQ Pat and Heals, Healy pointed out that Cummins praising West Indies masks Australia's poor show in Brisbane. The Queenslander explained:

"You know, I wasn’t that happy with Pat Cummins and how he dealt with. He’s a bit too glowing of the West Indies. I like that bit, but I don’t think he’s paying enough attention to his side’s underachievement. Do you reckon they played brilliantly? We only had to chase 216, that means they didn’t play brilliantly until the last day. Australia let them into that match big time."

The brightest spot from Australia's defeat was Steve Smith finding his feet as an opener, staying unbeaten at 91. However, the former captain couldn't find a support act from any of his other teammates.

"Why are you barracking against your team?" - Tim Paine questions Pat Cummins and other former players

Tim Paine. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Tim Paine admitted that the win was a fantastic result for the West Indies, but felt the former Aussie players should rally behind their team first. Speaking on SEN Tassie, the Tasmanian stated:

"I get it from a fan’s point of view, it annoys me when I hear past players commentating and almost barracking. I find that really hard to listen to. It was awesome for the West Indies. It was not great for Australia. It wasn’t a great performance. I just don’t like it. It makes me uncomfortable. Why are you barracking against your team? That you played in?"

The two sides will turn their attention to the white-ball games, beginning on Friday.

